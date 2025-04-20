AEW's Chris Jericho Names His Pro Wrestling Mt. Rushmore, With A Rotating 4th Spot

AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed his Mount Rushmore of wrestling and explained the criteria he believes are necessary to earn a spot on it.

Jericho was a recent guest on the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest 2025, where he was asked about his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling, naming two of his former opponents in his four choices.

"So, Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling ... that's four. I mean, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, those are the three right there that were kind of my inspirations to get into the wrestling business," said the AEW star.

Jericho stated that the fourth spot would be a toss-up between Owen Hart's brother, Bret Hart, and the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage, whom he was a big fan of.

"I mean, the fourth is kind of rotating. Obviously, I love Bret Hart — I'm not a Bret Hart fanatic like a lot of the guys are, and actually I wish — there was another question that was asked, if you could wrestle anybody, who would you wrestle? The only knows I never wrestled was Owen Hart — never got to wrestle with him — never got to wrestle with Bret, and I never got to wrestle Macho Man. I fu**ing love Randy Savage. I might put him in there, in that fourth spot as well."

The former AEW World Champion never got to wrestle Bret Hart or Randy Savage, which is something he regrets, considering that he was in WCW when both of them were a part of the promotion. He also revealed that he met Savage once after moving to WWE, when Savage told him he would've loved to wrestle him. Jericho further explained that he chose his Mount Rushmore picks based on the stars who influenced him in his youth, those who possessed great athleticism, compelling characters, and strong mic skills.