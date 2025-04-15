AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/12/25

With the show set to move to Thursday this week, and other Thursday dates seemingly on the horizon, "AEW Collision's" time on Saturday night may be running short. For this past weekend at least, "Collision" was nestled comfortably into it's usual timeslot, and for the first time in a few weeks didn't have to worry about going against the ratings juggernaut that is March Madness.

That appeared to show in "Collision's" final numbers. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 455K total viewers, along with 0.12 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up considerably from April 5, with total viewership rising 36% from 335K and 18-49 up 50% from 0.08. Both categories were up against the four week average as well, with total viewership increasing 26%, while 18-49 rose 33%.

While "Collision" has drawn higher numbers in the last few months when preempted by sports coverage, this past weekend represent the highest viewership "Collision" has drawn in its normal time slot since December 21. The show ranked fourth on the night, trailing only UFC prelims on ESPN, college hockey playoffs on ESPN2, and "House Hunters" on HGTV. While it's unclear, "Collision" may have benefited from a solid lead-in once more, this time from "Avengers: Endgame," which drew a strong 486K and 0.13.

"Collision" was all about the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament, featuring three first round matches. The show opened with Jamie Hayter defeating Billie Starkz in a spirited contest, advancing Hayter to a semi-final match against Kris Statlander. An hour later, Athena punched her ticket to a semi-final match against Mercedes Mone, defeating Harley Cameron. Finally, the show closed with a hard hitting match between Konosuke Takeshita and Brody King, with Takeshita winning to secure a second round match with Will Ospreay this Wednesday on "Dynamite."