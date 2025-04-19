Konnan Calls This AEW Star 'Underrated' & Says He Always Has Good Matches

Though he made a few appearances on AEW programming in 2020 and 2021, AAA booker Konnan is mostly seen these days as someone who is very critical of the promotion, and its booking under the lead of owner Tony Khan. On occasion, however, Konnan does find aspects of the show that he does enjoy, mostly when it comes to the wrestlers AEW features.

That includes Hounds of Hell member, and recent Owen Hart Cup participant Brody King. While reviewing the April 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite" on "Keepin It 100," Konnan raved about King's in-ring ability after watching his match against Lance Archer.

"This guy, Brody King, he always has good matches," Konnan said. "He's very underrated. Even when he was facing Darby, he was having great matches. Against big guys, he has great matches. He's very underrated."

Many would agree with Konnan's statement, as King has proven to be a reliable commodity in AEW since debuting in late 2021, including winning the AEW World Trios Championships with Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews back in 2023. Though singles success has so far eluded him, King has also proven to be a very capable tournament wrestler, having strong showings in the first two editions of the Continental Classic tournament.

Alas, that C2 success didn't carry over for King in the Owen Hart tournament. Despite another impressive showing, he was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita in first round action on "AEW Collision," paving the way for Takeshita to take on old rival Will Ospreay in semi-finals action on "AEW Dynamite."

