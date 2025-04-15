Booker T Wants To See This WWE Title Change Hands At WrestleMania 41

This upcoming Saturday on the first night of WrestleMania 41, GUNTHER is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Since winning the Royal Rumble this past February, fans and wrestling pundits have questioned if Uso was the right choice to challenge "The Ring General" at WrestleMania 41, with many believing stars like CM Punk or Seth Rollins would've been a better suited opponent. That said, speaking on "Hall of Fame," WWE LFG coach Booker T recently voiced that he's rooting for Uso to win the title this Saturday, but also proceeded to share his frustrations with GUNTHER.

"I don't give a damn about GUNTHER okay. I'ma just put that out there right now. I'm going to just say it. I hope Jey Uso go out there and just beat the brakes off that boy. I wish Jey go out there and get it done. Hope this is the beginning of the Yeet championship era, this could be it and it all could happen at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It ain't gonna get no bigger than that. I mean, you're not gonna get any more motivation than something like that and ever since my little run in I had with GUNTHER on LFG, I have no love for this man."

Booker T was of course referring to his heated altercation that he had with GUNTHER on WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats), when the World Heavyweight Champion heavily criticized Booker's rookie, Jasper Troy, after not being impressed with his ability as a performer.

