Eric Bischoff Names 'Documentary-Worthy' WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent For Randy Orton

As it stands, Randy Orton no longer has an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41 following the unfortunate news of Kevin Owens needing neck surgery. Still, that hasn't stopped wrestling pundits from speculating on a possible replacement that may be announced for Orton just ahead of "The Show of Shows." According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, there is a standout option with a story fitting for a future WWE documentary.

"You've got an inciting incident, which is the first thing you do in an act one," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks", referencing Orton's recent RKO to Nick Aldis. "You take your character, in this case Nick Aldis, he's the GM of WWE. His world is being the GM of WWE and then something happens. That's why it's called an inciting incident. Like lighting a match to a fuse on a stick of dynamite, something happens to take him out of that world and thrust him into one that's completely different and then the journey begins. I think it's great. Here's another reason why. I think it's great because Nick Aldis is a super guy, class act."

Aldis, a former TNA World and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, had long accepted that WWE may not be in the cards for his career. In 2023, however, WWE finally came knocking with an opportunity for him to be a producer, then the on-screen General Manager for "WWE SmackDown." While now in a non-wrestling role, Aldis has remained in good shape, so much so that many, including Bischoff, believe he is more than capable of keeping up with Orton in the ring.

"You never want to get an opportunity because of somebody else's injury, particularly in the case of Kevin, which is a serious one, career-threatening at the least, but it happened, and what a story that would be for Nick," Bischoff said. "That would be documentary-worthy, actually."

