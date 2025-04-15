Women's US Champ Chelsea Green Shares Her WWE WrestleMania 41 Hot Takes

While current plans do not call for her to wrestle on or host WWE WrestleMania 41, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is still thoroughly invested in it. In fact, she's got her own list of hot takes. Green unveiled that list during an interview with TV Insider, noting that much of it revolves around the WWE women's division given that she's "just a girly girl who wants to watch the girls."

"One thing I can not decide on is who is going to win out of IYO [SKY], Bianca [Belair] and Rhea [Ripley]," Green said in reference to the WWE Women's World Championship triple threat slated for WrestleMania night two. "Those are three of the greatest talents in WWE. I think that will be a match where we see moves and spots we've never seen before."

Regarding the WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, Green is putting her support toward Stratton, the defending champion. In the eyes of Green, Stratton is already on a path of success, but if she defeats Flair at "The Show of Shows," she has the power to set the tone for WWE's entire women's division.

Elsewhere, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the freshly-minted duo of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. According to Green, though, it doesn't matter who wins because her Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) should be the titleholders.

Outside of the women's division, Green is especially interested in the night two main event pitting a now-heel John Cena against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. "I think John Cena, heel John Cena might end up with the title [against Cody Rhodes]. I don't know why my heart and gut tells me that," she said.