Why Bully Ray Doesn't Want Roman Reigns To Have Backup At WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Bully Ray has explained why Roman Reigns doesn't need help in his match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, but also suggested one person who could be in Reigns' corner, someone who would make sense from a storyline perspective.

During his heel run as "The Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns used every means — predominantly outside interference — to retain his world title and hold it for a whopping 1,316 days. Ray, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," disagreed with a fan who proposed that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu should side with Reigns at "The Show of Shows."

"Paul Heyman is the focal point. End of story. You don't take eyes, ears, interest off of Paul to put on Tama Tonga or Solo just so they can take a spot on the card and a payday. You want to give them a spot? Throw them in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal," said Ray.

While arguing that Heyman is the central figure in the storyline between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk, Ray asserted that The Rock being in Reigns' corner would be the only idea that would make sense.

"There is only one person who could possibly be in the corner of Roman Reigns that would make people poop themselves — The Rock," the tag team legend added.

Sikoa and Reigns haven't crossed paths ever since the latter beat the former at the start of the year, where Reigns was also gifted the Ulafala by The Rock, which was also The Rock and Reigns' last interaction. Heading into WrestleMania, where the triple threat match will headline night 1 of the show, the storyline has focused on Heyman and his split allegiance between Reigns and Punk. Sikoa and Fatu, meanwhile, are feuding with WWE United States Champion LA Knight on "WWE SmackDown," with Knight set to defend his title against Fatu on night 1 of "The Show of Shows."