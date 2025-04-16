Booker T Thinks WrestleMania 41 Will Allow These WWE Stars To 'Pad Their Stats'

WWE legend Booker T quipped that The New Day's shot at another tag team title is just another chance for them to pad their stats.

While speaking on his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T analyzed a few matches, including the World Tag Team title one between the champions War Raiders and The New Day. The two-time Hall of Famer joked that the match is an opportunity for the challengers to boost their record and add to their 12 tag team titles in the promotion.

"It's another tag match, of course, [and] New Day has got the chance to pad their stats. I'm definitely happy that the brothers got a title at the big show, let's just say that, more than anything," said Booker T. "Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, those guys, man, they're like frickin' Energizer bunnies, man, they just keep frickin' going, man, they're like the Timex watch, they keep on ticking. Those guys, big ups for staying in there and hopefully adding a little bit more to their history [by] winning the tag team championships one more time."

Booker T added that the duo has the "perfect angle," although he didn't delve deeper into what he was alluding to. The New Day won the majority of their tag team titles as babyfaces in WWE, with their most recent reign coming in 2022–23, when Woods and Kingston held the NXT Tag Team titles, the group's only reign with that championship.

The New Day had a shot at the World Tag Team titles on the April 7 edition of "WWE Raw," but the match ended in a DQ after Ivar was spotted striking Woods with a chair. "Raw" GM Adam Pearce announced that the New Day will get a rematch at WrestleMania 41, with it set to take place on night 1 of the two-day event.