Drew McIntyre Comments On Rock And John Cena's WWE Involvement

WWE's Drew McIntyre has praised The Rock and John Cena, explaining why the duo remains interested in appearing in WWE despite their success on the big screen.

McIntyre was a recent guest on the "Untapped" podcast, where he was asked about his wrestling future and if he would wrestle into his late 40s and 50s, like The Rock and Cena. The Scotsman praised the duo, explaining how both stars are addicted to WWE and pro wrestling, despite being big-name stars in Hollywood.

"Those guys [Rock and Cena] don't have to do it. Aside from the fact they made their name in wrestling and WWE, at the top, top level, they're Hall of Famers, they've won everything there is to win, and giant household names. Then they transitioned over to Hollywood to show that wrestlers can do it all. Like, Rock's the biggest box office attraction in the world. Cena's absolutely killing it right now. There's no reason they have to come back and do what they're doing. They come back because they love it, because they're addicted to the crowd reaction, 'cause it's in their blood," said the WWE star. "It's so cool to see that even as successful as they are, legitimately, especially Rock's case, the biggest stars in the world, they still want to come back and feed that addiction, which is the adrenaline addiction, the crowd reaction that you get."

McIntyre lauded the two veteran stars' physique, especially The Rock's, claiming that he looks better now than in his prime, while also stating that he, too, would like to keep wrestling as long as he maintains his physique. McIntyre and The Rock shared a moment earlier this year on Netflix's "WWE Raw" debut, with the former WWE Champion later claiming that The Rock owes him a favor, which he alluded to in the podcast, and teased a "big" storyline with The Rock in the future.