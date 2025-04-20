Matt Hardy Names WWE Stars He'd Want With Him In A Bar Fight

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has shared which wrestling stars he would want by his side in a bar fight, naming a few current stars along with some other predictable choices.

Pro wrestlers getting into bar fights — especially in the past — has been a common trend, with some names, like Haku, being notorious for legitimately injuring others during barroom brawls. During a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy was asked by a fan a few stars who he would like beside him, some of whom he shared a ring with.

"Jesus Christ, I'm too old to be fighting," joked Hardy. "If you were going to ask me to have the three of the toughest guys to have my back, who would I want? I would probably say Jacob Fatu, I would probably say Haku, for old times' sake — you've gotta have him in there, and then, maybe Bob Holly. Even Brock Lesnar or Bron Breakker," said Hardy.

When asked if fellow Attitude Era star JBL is a choice that he would consider, the veteran star stated that the WWE Hall of Famer would be a good option, too, as would be another former WWE star, Bart Gunn.

"He would get some looks. He's someone that's not foreign to having a bar fight, late at night, after having a few beverages and whatnot," he said. "Bart Gunn would [also] be good. He was not circulating in my mind."

While Hardy feels he's too old to get into bar fights, he was once choked out by Eve Torres during WWE's Europe tour in 2008, one which Stephanie McMahon even referenced when training with her.