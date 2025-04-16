Booker T Drops WWE Name He'd Like To Personally Induct Into Hall Of Fame

This Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will get to see one of his former WCW co-workers receive the same honor, as Lex Luger is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by his long-time friend, and another WCW alumni, Diamond Dallas Page. That induction, and the ceremony as a whole, appears to have Booker in a Hall of Fame mood, including thinking about who he would induct into the Hall of Fame if given the chance.

On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore received a fan question asking who Booker would like to induct into the Hall of Fame. After Gilmore suggested some of Booker's WCW contemporaries, including the Nasty Boys, Booker instead surprisingly named a former WCW and WWE official.

"Maybe Nick Patrick," Booker said. "I think Nick had a Hall of Fame career, you know what I mean? Yeah, [Nick] Patrick, yeah."

The son of wrestling legend "The Assassin" Jody Hamilton, Patrick entered wrestling in 1980, and though he briefly attempted a career as a wrestler, eventually settled into being a referee. He initially worked for Georgia Championship Wrestling and his father's promotion, Deep South Wrestling before joining WCW in 1988, quickly rising to become their senior official in 1989.

Staying with WCW till its close, Patrick became known for his unique count, which some wrestlers complained was too slow, his involvement in the nWo storyline as the stable's crooked referee, and the controversial finish to Starrcade 1997, where Patrick counted normally instead of fast during a pinfall attempt by Hollywood Hogan on Sting. He would join WWE after it purchased WCW in 2001, and remained with the promotion until 2008. He retired shortly after, but returned to wrestling in 2021 to revive Deep South Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription