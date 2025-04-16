Backstage Report On Absent WWE Star Omos

After sitting on the bench for most of 2024, WWE star Omos finally got back in the ring at the start of 2025, heading over to WWE's promotional partner Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. It was a successful time, with Omos claiming one half of the GHC Tag Team Championships with Jack Morris, while also delivering what many felt was the best work of his career. Thus, when Omos vacated the tag titles to head back to WWE, it seemed like he'd be poised for another run.

Unfortunately, since his return, Omos has done nothing; not only has he not appeared on WWE TV, but he's yet to wrestle at any WWE live events either. So what's going on with the big man? That appears to be a mystery. Fightful Select reports that the former WWE and GHC Tag Team Champion isn't on the shelf with an injury, and is ready to work. At this time, however, WWE has no creative plans for him, and Omos' name hasn't come up in any creative discussions.

The lack of plans for Omos upon his WWE return does beg the question as to why he was pulled from his NOAH run, especially while it was going well. The situation is made even weirder by the fact that WWE seems to have been as impressed with Omos' NOAH run as everyone else. Those within the promotion revealed higher ups were "impressed" with not only Omos' performances in NOAH, but his willingness to go over to Japan and learn. Omos also left an impression on the higher ups in NOAH, and those close to the promotion believe Omos would be welcomed back at any time.