WWE's Naomi Shouts Out Two AEW Stars For Their Match On Historic Episode Of Dynamite

WWE star Naomi, who has been on a mean streak on WWE television and social media, took a break from her grumpiness and praised a match on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

On a historic night, when "Dynamite" went past WCW's "Nitro" show as the longest-running primetime wrestling program in TNT history, Mercedes Mone and Athena opened the show in the semifinals of the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament. Following their match on "Dynamite," Naomi gave her flowers and appreciation to her former WWE colleagues Mone — formerly Sasha Banks in WWE — and Athena, who went by the ring name Ember Moon in WWE.

Mone and Naomi share a history as they were formerly Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE and infamously even walked out of a show and later the promotion in 2022. The match between Mone and Athena was the first time the two stars faced off against each other in AEW and also Athena's first match on "Dynamite" since October 2022, with Mone emerging victorious. The AEW TBS Champion's win meant that Athena, the ROH Women's World Champion, lost for the first time in a singles match since 2022.

Mone will face either Jamie Hayter or Kris Statlander in the final of the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament, which will be held at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025. Over on the men's side of the Owen Hart Cup tournament, Will Ospreay has progressed to the final, and he will either face Adam Page or Kyle Fletcher in the final.