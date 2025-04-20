CM Punk Explains Why He Requested To Do All The Tours & WWE Live Events

WWE star CM Punk has discussed WWE's Europe tour and explained why it was important for him to be a part of it.

CM Punk seems to be loving life in WWE following his return to the promotion, which seemed like a pipe dream a few years ago. While he may not have seen eye-to-eye with WWE management for years, the fans adored him years after leaving, which he revealed is the main reason why he wanted to feature extensively in WWE's recent European tour. In a recent video by WWE to promote his match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Punk was seen signing autographs, where he revealed that he requested WWE to book him for the entire tour.

"These tours are so few and far between now that I made sure that I requested to be on all of them 'cause there's nothing like this connection I have with the audience. Over here in Europe, they haven't seen me in 10+ years. There's not a drug in the world that can replicate just the feeling of doing what I do," he said. "So this is special for me, it's special for them, it's fun for all of us."

WWE's 2025 European tour saw them host events in Spain, Germany, Belgium, Scotland, England, and the Netherlands. On the tour, Punk wrestled Gunther in a few matches, teamed with Cody Rhodes in a tag team match, and the duo then teamed with Rey Mysterio against Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

Punk could get a chance to meet his beloved fans in Europe later this year, when WWE returns to the continent in August, with shows scheduled to take place in Ireland, England, and Wales, while Clash in Paris, a Premium Live Event, will take place in Paris, France, on August 31.