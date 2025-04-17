Bully Ray Details Devastating Way WWE Should Use The Rock At WrestleMania 41

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV since helping John Cena turn heel against Cody Rhodes last month, leaving some fans wanting more in the aftermath. It now feels all but inevitable that Dwayne Johnson will reappear this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41, and speaking on "Busted Open," Bully Ray shared his pitch on how it should go down.

"I [would] save The Rock as a surprise for the right time during the match," Bully said. "If it's me, I save The Rock for when it looks like Cody Rhodes is about to win. Cody Rhodes has John Cena in his sights. ... Hit The Rock's music."

Bully described a particular moment in wrestling matches referred to as a "heat spot," where the villain pulls the rug out from underneath the babyface, drawing the ire of a crowd. The WWE Hall of Famer hopes The Rock does that exact thing with his presence on Sunday, as Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena.

"I want those people in Vegas during Cody and Cena to be as high as they possibly can in the match, without it actually being the finish of the match," Bully continued. "Then hit The Rock's music. ... 50,000 people gasping all at the same time because they know 'The Final Boss' is here and something's about to go down."

The wrestler complimented the "old school" way WWE has set up this year's WrestleMania storylines. Bully has enjoyed that the top feuds are based around very simple ideas, such as the question of Paul Heyman's loyalty or wanting to see how Cena reacts to The Rock's presence. Tomorrow's "WWE SmackDown" will undoubtedly offer a few last-minute developments, but after that, all that remains is to see how things play out on Saturday and Sunday.

