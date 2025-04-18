WWE Champ Tiffany Stratton Addresses Charlotte Flair Underestimating Her

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has addressed her off-script battle with Charlotte Flair and how the multi-time women's champion may have downplayed her abilities.

It's inarguable that Flair is one of, if not the top, women's star in the promotion, but her credentials have been put to the test by her WrestleMania opponent Tiffany Stratton. Stratton, during a recent appearance on "The Babyface Podcast," believes that "The Queen" has massively underestimated her and what she brings to the table, and that Flair didn't think she would hit back at her during their very personal promo.

"I think, you know, being so new into this business, being so new as champion, I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her, and, don't think she expected me to, I guess, almost clap back. All I have to say is, it's live TV, stakes are high, we're going into WrestleMania, I have the title, I want to keep the title, and I'm gonna pull out every stop that I can. People want to see our match, and I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story, and now I'm ready to put on the best women's match ever, and I'm ready to go to war," said Stratton.

Flair, who earned the right to face Stratton at WrestleMania 41 after winning the women's Royal Rumble match, has caught Stratton off guard with brutal attacks backstage and in the ring over the last few weeks. In the infamous segment between the two on "SmackDown," Flair stated that she wants to shut down comparisons between her and Stratton by defeating the Women's Champion at "The Show of Shows" on Saturday. Stratton and Flair have never stepped into the ring together — whether in singles, tag team, or multi-women matches — so WrestleMania will mark the first time they share the ring.