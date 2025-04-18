Bully Ray Explains When He Thinks WWE Fans Will See The Rock Return To Ring

The Rock has appeared sporadically in WWE since his return to in-ring action at last year's WrestleMania, and WWE legend Bully Ray has presented the possible scenarios for him if he were to step in the ring again.

Since getting involved in the Cody Rhodes storyline last year, many expected the Hollywood star to face off against "The American Nightmare," or finally wrestle his cousin Roman Reigns — a match that has been years in the making. Ray, on "Busted Open," revealed when fans could potentially see The Rock in the ring.

"Yes," said Ray when asked if The Rock will return to the ring again. "It could be as early as SummerSlam or WrestleMania next year. I also think The Rock is going to keep himself open and available for anything that he wants to involve himself with. I think Rock's going to pepper himself every year right around WrestleMania."

The WWE Hall of Famer detailed the kind of matches and the possible opponents for "The Final Boss," if and when he steps into the ring once again..

"I think a tag match at SummerSlam or maybe you'd like to say [at] SummerSlam against Roman, [at] WrestleMania against Cody. Yes, I do think there are specialty matches available. It's just going to be whether or not ... with Rock and Roman, you can do Tribal Rules — Tribal Warfare, whatever it's called — that makes it a little bit easier. You don't have to stick to inside the ring in a wrestling-wrestling match. You can walk and talk a little bit. But, against Cody, I think it's going to be a [proper] match."

Many expect The Rock to feature at WrestleMania 41 this weekend, as he played a key role in John Cena turning heel, who will face Rhodes at "The Show of Shows." While it's almost certain that The Rock will not wrestle this weekend, it remains to be seen in what capacity he could be involved.