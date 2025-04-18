Band Behind Popular WWE Star's Theme In Las Vegas This Weekend

WWE has had memorable live band performances to walk out to during WrestleMania, and it seems like CM Punk will get one again, at this weekend's WrestleMania 41.

Punk's "Cult of a Personality" theme song has become an important part of his presentation ever since his days in ROH, and "The Second City Saint" will likely have the band, Living Colour, play it live on Saturday night. As per "PWInsider," the band is set to play in Fremont Street, Las Vegas, on Friday, and there's a 99.9 percent chance that they will also be at WrestleMania to play out Punk.

Coincidentally, Living Color also played live the last time that Punk wrestled in WrestleMania, in 2013, when the WWE star faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29. The performance will be one of many live performances in the history of WrestleMania, joining others like Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Motorhead, and Limp Bizkit, to name a few.

Punk, who also used the entrance song during his time in AEW, shares a close connection with the band. Ahead of his WWE return, he opted for a remastered version to ensure the profits went directly to the band rather than the record label.

The former AEW star has chosen a momentous occasion to have the band play him out (if the rumors are true, of course), as he will finally realize his longstanding dream of main-eventing WrestleMania this weekend, when he takes on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match.