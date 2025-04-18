JBL Predicts This WWE Star Will Lose At WrestleMania 41 But Be Better Off For It

WWE star Jacob Fatu is set to make his WrestleMania debut this weekend as he challenges LA Knight for the United States Championship. Though the champion has more experience at this level, speaking on "Something to Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer JBL predicted that Fatu will defeat Knight. In the end, though, JBL thinks it's because Knight is bound for the main event.

"He's got to get rid of the title at some point, anyway," JBL said. "If he's gonna move up in that picture, he can't have the title. You want the title on somebody else so he can start working towards something bigger."

The former WWE star clarified that he didn't want to demean the United States Championship, but it's undeniable that there are more important titles in the company, and he believes it's time for Knight to start competing for one of them. Additionally, Fatu is a strong choice to hand the baton off to. JBL has been impressed by everything Knight's opponent has been bringing to the table as of late.

"This freaking guy is unbelievably talented," JBL said of Fatu. "I would love to have worked with this young man. He is so freaking good. Has a presence in the ring, his athleticism. I mean, the stuff he can do — it's amazing."

Having shared the ring with many of Fatu's relatives over the years, JBL complimented the Anoa'i family's natural wrestling abilities, and he predicted that Fatu could be a future WrestleMania main eventer, with one caveat. Though Fatu has a great deal of presence in the ring, JBL implied that the wrestler could use a mouthpiece.

