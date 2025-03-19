WWE's Jey Uso Assesses Two Anoa'i Dynasty Members

WWE star Jey Uso has opened up about his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, and their recent success in WWE.

Uso, who has become one of the most popular stars in WWE, spoke proudly about his twin brother Jimmy's wrestling mind, claiming that he can do everything better than him. He said that he has learnt a lot from his brother, ever since their days in FCW.

"That's crazy because I feel like he could do everything ... everything, man. I learned everything about wrestling from him. Every single thing since I first went to FCW in Tampa, he's always set the tone, bro. I've always been behind him, man. I've always followed him. He's got a great mind for wrestling, and I mean, like, strategically putting matches together. Like, when we get stuck at a point, we'll put a match together, but say we get stuck, like, on chapter nine. There are ten chapters, and we're stuck on chapter nine. How do we end this? He's the one, when we're all sitting there quiet, trying to think of it — he's the one that, bam, every single time," claimed Jey on "Rosenberg Wrestling." "I'll still go to him now, 'Hey, what do you think about this?' Like, he's good, man. He's really good at this. He's got a mind for the in-ring work, he's good on promos, and he's way funnier. He can ad-lib way better than me — off the dime."

Jey stated that Jimmy is "number 1," and is also proud that his twin is now getting to showcase what he's truly about over on "WWE SmackDown."