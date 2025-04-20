Eric Bischoff Picks Winner In Cody Rhodes-John Cena WrestleMania 41 Title Match

It's true what "83 Weeks" co-host Conrad Thompson said that John Cena versus Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 tonight will certainly be a pressing yet compelling water cooler discussion on Monday morning. At this time last year, Rhodes finished his story and humbled Roman Reigns from his untouchable two year reign as champion. Now, Rhodes will have to face a man who is prepared to suck all the joy and happiness professional wrestling brings, just like a vacuum does with dirt, should he win the title prize. Evidently, Bischoff is not one to shy away from the possibility of expanding heat on a character to exponential heights, so when theorizing who would generate the kind of buzz that would establish a vested interest among fans to tune in for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" after this once-in-a-lifetime contest, the former WCW Senior Vice President believes Cena and his possible reign of terror would bring that feeling compared to Rhodes.

"The personal issue part is kind of 'eh,'" Bischoff first stated. "On a scale of one to ten, the personal issue, in other words, do I really feel like these guys really, really do feel the way they're being presented they feel about each other, can I believe it? Eh, not quite yet...But what's interesting, for me at least...I gotta see what happens when these two step in the ring because I think that's lacking. That super compelling, like you're scratching the days off the calendar kind of thing, it's not there for most people. But what happens next is actually more compelling. Where is it going to go after WrestleMania?"

Should Cena win, he'd be putting a first-ever notch on his belt by becoming the only man to surpass Ric Flair's all-time record of winning the most World Championships in wrestling history with 17 title wins in his illustrious 25-year career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.