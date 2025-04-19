WWE's Paul Heyman Lays Out What Wrestling Fans Will Be Talking About Tuesday Morning

With "WWE SmackDown" now in the rearview mirror, WWE's main roster now looks ahead to night one of WrestleMania 41, which is slated to kick off in mere hours. The headliner for this show will see Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk do battle in triple threat fashion, with Paul Heyman standing in the corner of the latter. During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Heyman highlighted the magnitude of this main event match.

According to Heyman, it is so large that it will be the main talking point amongst wrestling fans on Tuesday morning once the WrestleMania weekend dust has settled. "[People will be talking about] the trajectory to WrestleMania 42 and how Paul Heyman fits into that equation as well," he said.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Heyman asserts that his general loyalty lies with both Punk and Reigns. While Punk is a long-time friend and former client of Heyman's, Reigns has thrived under the guidance of Heyman for the last five years, so much so that "The OTC" dubbed him "The WiseMan." Meanwhile, Seth Rollins claimed that Heyman owes him a favor for not stomping him on "WWE Raw," though he later admitted that he doesn't expect Heyman to fulfill it.

WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tonight and tomorrow. Next year, WrestleMania 42 will take center stage from the Caesars Superdome (formerly Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans on April 11 and 12. Interestingly, Reigns lost a WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar in the Superdome at WrestleMania 34, with Heyman notably accompanying "The Beast."