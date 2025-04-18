Backstage Details On WWE's Strategy For WrestleMania Week Event Scheduling

WWE took over Las Vegas, Nevada for the week leading up to WrestleMania 41 and according to a new report, that was a concentrated effort by the company. According to Fightful Select, WWE sources said they looked to capitalize more off the week of "The Showcase of the Immortals" and looked at either creating or participating in "already proven concepts" throughout the week.

WWE talent were heavily involved in the Bloodsport show on Thursday, including Natalya's debut for the promotion, where she gained a victory and brawled with multiple women after the match. Karrion Kross, Pete Dunne, Shayna Baszler, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights and Karmen Petrovic also represented WWE in the ring with many other stars in attendance to support their friends. A WWE ID tournament was also held at other indie shows throughout the week, including at GCW. WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center was touted as WWE's biggest iteration of the event yet. Fightful noted the WWE Hall of Fame was included as its own event, as well as the after parties and the "Roast of WrestleMania" at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The outlet reported they were told the successes of things like WaleMania and other parties led to more things being pitched. According to Fightful, one source said that this week would be instrumental in determining what events WWE retains in future years for premium live event weekends.