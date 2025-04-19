CM Punk Says He'd Have Had A Different Match Main Event WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1

In less than five hours, CM Punk will fulfill his boyhood dream of main eventing WrestleMania. Win, lose, or draw, "The Best in the World" is ready to close the circle on a tumultuous relationship he blue printed with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns 13 years ago. With a Déjà vu sequence in play with his former manager/best friend Paul Heyman in his corner tonight, Punk is ready to send his fans and himself home happy after breaking ties with a shield that protected him so long ago. Although he is not denying how high the stakes are, and how appropriate it is for his match to main event Night One, Punk believes another match should have moved up the card and taken the main event spot.

"If it was up to me, believe it or not, Rhea [Ripley], Bianca [Belair], and Iyo Sky would be the main event," Punk stated on "The Ringer." "I'm putting my feelings in front of business. I think all three of those ladies are so supremely talented. I know they're going to steal a show...I want to see my friends and my colleagues accomplish things, you know, and it doesn't so much matter to me if I accomplish them."

Out of the three participants in the WWE Women's World Championship on Sunday night, Belair is the only woman to have main evented a WrestleMania show, when she and Sasha Banks (now AEW's Mercedes Mone) fought for the then WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, which Belair won on Night One at WrestleMania 37. Their match will go down in the history books as they were the first two African-American women to headline "The Showcase of Immortals." Sky, the current champion, won the renamed world title from Ripley after "The Eradicator" got distracted by Belair's antics outside of the ring on the March 3 episode of "WWE Raw." Should Ripley win back the title, that will place her with her third reign, whereas it will be "The EST's" second reign.

