Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Stacy Keibler?
Stacy Keibler, was once a mainstay of WWE television, and notably partook in several angles and gimmick matches throughout the promotion's Divas Era from the Attitude Era up until the Ruthless Aggression Era. Despite never competing in the ring to the extent of women in wrestling today nor winning any championships, Keibler was a popular name in WWE, but whatever happened to her?
Before WWE, Keibler made her mark in WCW, winning the Nitro Girls nationwide contest in 1999, performing dance routines on "Nitro" every week until 2000. After the success she had as a Nitro Girl, she'd became a heel valet, going under the name of Miss Hancock and accompanying wrestlers to the ring. This exposure allowed Keibler to develop the signature entrance she'd go on to use for the rest of her career in pro wrestling. In 2000, Keibler notably dated David Flair, son of Ric Flair, and their relationship spilled onto television, leading to many angles like a pregnancy and even wedding.
By 2001, Keibler would join several WCW names in the "Invasion" angle, where she teamed up with Torrie Wilson as a heel, and had feuds against the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita, as well as solo feuds with Jacqueline. From 2001 to 2002, Keibler would turn babyface and become the "Duchess of Dudleyville," forming a stable with the Dudley Boyz as well as turning heel again and infamously becoming Vince McMahon's personal assistant. Keilber had several other angles over the years, including the comical Super Stacy alongside The Hurricane and Rosey, before having less screen time by July 2006, when she'd part ways with WWE.
Stacy Keibler appeared on the cover of the Stuff magazine twice and modelled extensively after WWE
Following her exit from WWE, Stacy Keibler continued her gig as the Fitness Editor of "Stuff" magazine, which she first began in 2005, writing the occasional column: "Getting Fit with Stacy Keibler." On top of her work as the Fitness Editor, she also appeared on the cover of "Stuff" twice, once in June 2005 and again in March 2006. During this time, "Maxim" named Keibler several times on their "Hot 100" lists, putting her at #5 in 2006, #70 in 2007, #89 in 2008, #77 in 2009, #82 in 2010, #72 in 2011, and finally #51 in 2012.
Elsewhere, Keibler notably declined two invitations to pose nude for the "Playboy" magazine, unlike some of the other WWE Divas of her era and those who followed her. Keibler's modeling career and presence also made her eligible for another list, ending up with her beig named #64 in "FHM's" annual "100 Sexiest Women" list. And lastly, she was also featured in an advertisement for the 2008 "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" issue. Naturally, modeling would have been an easy fallback for Keibler, especially considering that she began her career as a model way before venturing into pro wrestling, but the former "Duchess of Dudleyville" didn't stop short at the runway.
Stacy Keibler starred in several television shows and advertisements as well as hosting shows
After her extensive television work throughout her pro wrestling career, Stacy Keibler followed many others in the industry and began flexing her acting chops mainly on television, stacking up quite the filmography over the years. Notably, she once starred in a commercial for the AT&T Corporation, alongside stand-up comedian Carrot Top. She also auditioned and earned a role in 2006's "Big Momma's House 2" but didn't appear in the film.
Most notably, Keibler competed in the second season of "Dancing with the Stars," alongside professional ballroom dancer, Tony Dovolani, receiving a perfect score of 30 from the judges during week five of the show for her Samba performance, prompting judge Bruno Tonioli to nickname her the "Weapon of Mass Seduction." Despite her performance and popularity, Keibler would finish third in the final week, behind NFL veteran Jerry Rice, who placed second, and season two winner, Drew Lachey. Elsewhere, Keibler also appeared twice on MTV's "Punk'd," most notably taking part in season five to prank Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, whilst also being a victim of a prank on season seven by her then-boyfriend.
Keibler additionally had a recurring role in ABC's "What About Brian" in 2007, following minor roles in "Bubble Boy" and "Pecker" while having guest roles in other television series like "The George Lopez Show," "How I Met Your Mother," and "Chuck" (alongside "Stone Cold" Steve Austin). Outside of acting, Keibler hosted the Call of Duty Elite's "Friday Night Fights" and Lifetime's "Supermarket Superstar."
Stacy Keibler largely focuses on her life with her family and fitness, today
Besides David Flair, Stacy Keibler was also romantically linked with the late Andrew "Test" Martin, but once the former Intercontinental Champion was released from WWE, their relationship ended. Some years later, Keibler would begin dating actor Geoff Stults (the ex-boyfriend who pranked her on "Punk'd") before having her highest profile relationship with two-time Academy Award winner, George Clooney. However, this relationship also didn't last, but Keibler would eventually meet her now-husband, Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre, tying the knot in 2014. Since then, the couple have welcomed three children, two daughters and a son.
Since stepping away from WWE, Keibler has rarely been associated with the promotion or the industry, save for inducting Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, and her own induction a few years later in 2023 by Wilson and pro wrestling legend Mick Foley. Based on her social media presence, Keibler has now become a social media influencer and brand ambassador for various products, where she shares her workouts, advocates for wellness through natural remedies, and often uploads videos of what she gets up to and moments with her husband and children.