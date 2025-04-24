Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Stacy Keibler?

Stacy Keibler, was once a mainstay of WWE television, and notably partook in several angles and gimmick matches throughout the promotion's Divas Era from the Attitude Era up until the Ruthless Aggression Era. Despite never competing in the ring to the extent of women in wrestling today nor winning any championships, Keibler was a popular name in WWE, but whatever happened to her?

Before WWE, Keibler made her mark in WCW, winning the Nitro Girls nationwide contest in 1999, performing dance routines on "Nitro" every week until 2000. After the success she had as a Nitro Girl, she'd became a heel valet, going under the name of Miss Hancock and accompanying wrestlers to the ring. This exposure allowed Keibler to develop the signature entrance she'd go on to use for the rest of her career in pro wrestling. In 2000, Keibler notably dated David Flair, son of Ric Flair, and their relationship spilled onto television, leading to many angles like a pregnancy and even wedding.

By 2001, Keibler would join several WCW names in the "Invasion" angle, where she teamed up with Torrie Wilson as a heel, and had feuds against the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita, as well as solo feuds with Jacqueline. From 2001 to 2002, Keibler would turn babyface and become the "Duchess of Dudleyville," forming a stable with the Dudley Boyz as well as turning heel again and infamously becoming Vince McMahon's personal assistant. Keilber had several other angles over the years, including the comical Super Stacy alongside The Hurricane and Rosey, before having less screen time by July 2006, when she'd part ways with WWE.