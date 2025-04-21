Kevin Owens Shares Image Of Unreleased WWE WrestleMania Shirt Designed Before Injury

WWE star Kevin Owens has shared a sneak peek of the t-shirt design that was originally intended for his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, which was unfortunately pulled from the card due to his neck injury.

Ahead of night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Owens posted a photo of the design, which paid homage to the WrestleMania 8 poster, with Owens and Orton's heads pasted on top of the bodies of Hulk Hogan and Sid Vicious [then known as Sid Justice], who were on the original WrestleMania 8 poster.

Since this shirt will never see the light of day, here's what it was going to be this year: pic.twitter.com/PjqDIruB4L — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 19, 2025

Hogan and Vicious were in the main event of the show in 1992, where the former got the win after interference from Harvey Whippleman, who was then the manager of Vicious. WWE has, in recent years, used retro posters to promote matches and shows, which include Roman Reigns' match with Cesaro in 2021, as well as their recent Saturday Night's Main Event TV shows.

Owens vs. Orton was set to take place on night 2 of WrestleMania 41, but "The Prizefighter's" injury meant that Orton issued an open challenge, which was answered by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Hendry got a rousing reception from the Las Vegas crowd, and while he got some offense in, the TNA star lost in just over three minutes after being on the wrong end of two RKOs.

It's still unclear if Owens and Orton will be able to have their WrestleMania match next year, given the lack of clarity on Owens' injury and return timeline.