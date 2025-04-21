Penta Comments On Whether He'd Be Open To Indie Rematch With Chelsea Green In WWE

Penta has taken WWE by storm since his debut in January, and he has now discussed the potential of having a rematch with current WWE star Chelsea Green, whom he previously faced in Lucha Underground.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, the "WWE Raw" star was asked by Big E at the Fanatics Live about having a rematch with Green. The Mexican star praised his former opponent and said that he is open to facing the WWE Women's United States Champion once again.

"For me, it's okay ... Chelsea is the best, best wrestler. I loved working with her because sometimes I remember that match, Chelsea Green now [has] become a big, big superstar. She's amazing in the ring, amazing outside the ring, I love working with her. I hope soon, I'm ready, I think she's ready — let's go," said Penta.

The match in question happened in 2018, when Penta — known as Pentagon Dark in Lucha Underground — went head-to-head with Green's character, Reklusa, and Penta emerged victorious.

Both Penta and Green have been elevated and become prominent players on their respective brands over the last few months, and a match between them could get a lot of buzz, considering their history as well as it being an intergender match, which is a rarity in WWE. But the match may not become a reality, owing to a few reasons, one of which is Triple H's disinterest in intergender matches. While Penta is enthusiastic about a rematch with Green, the "SmackDown" star is not too keen on it, which she stated recently during an interview with Chris van Vliet. She revealed that she and Penta ran into each other backstage at a WWE event, where Penta reminded her about the match and asked for a rematch, which she declined.

Penta, for now, will have to focus on chasing after the Intercontinental Championship, which is now around the waist of Dominik Mysterio.