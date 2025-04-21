Triple H Addresses Bayley's Removal From WWE WrestleMania Card In Favor Of Becky Lynch

Bayley's unceremonious removal as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner in place of Becky Lynch raised a lot of eyebrows and criticism from the WWE fanbase, but WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has reassured everyone about her position in the company.

On the eve of WrestleMania 41, Bayley was attacked backstage, which resulted in Valkyria not having a partner for her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch eventually replaced her, marking her return to the promotion after a nine-month absence. In the post WrestleMania 41 night 2 press conference, Triple H stated that Bayley is a team player and that there are no issues with her after she was written off the show.

"Don't worry, guys, Bayley will be just fine. [She's] A true pro. [I] Cannot say enough good things about her. True pro," declared Triple H.

The WWE Hall of Famer was pleased to see Lynch return to the ring, while also expressing happiness at seeing Valkyria secure another title to add to her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The decision to remove Bayley from the match was repotedly made several weeks ago, with a report revealing that she is not legitimately injured. Her removal from the match elicited comments from many in the pro wrestling business, including AEW star Mercedes Mone, who subtly encouraged her friend to join her.

Valkyria and Lynch, both of whom are Irish, teamed together for only the second time in WWE on Sunday night, one and a half years after partnering with each other on "WWE NXT." With the win, Valkyria begins her first reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, while Lynch has won the title for the second time, with the first one coming in 2023 when she had teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Lita.