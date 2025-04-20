AEW's Mercedes Mone Seemingly Responds To Bayley Being Written Off WWE WrestleMania

Fans were shocked when Bayley was written off of the WrestleMania 41 card, just hours before her scheduled match alongside Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. It seems that rumors surrounding Bayley's removal have spread quickly through the professional wrestling grapevine, as Mercedes Moné, one of Bayley's known associates out of the ring, has commented on the situation.

Moné, formerly known as WWE's Sasha Banks, took to social media to express her thoughts on the evolving circumstances regarding Bayley's WrestleMania absence. She posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, mere hours before the start of Saturday's WrestleMania 41 festivities, and seemed to taunt Bayley with a series of emojis before tagging her. Bayley has yet to reply to Moné's comments.

Fans immediately poured in, but the response to Moné's post has been mostly negative. Fans called Moné "desperate" for commenting on the situation, while other fans beckoned her to leave AEW and return to WWE. Some fans have taken to Moné's tweet to speculate a jump to AEW for Bayley, but they are few and far between. Bayley resigned with WWE in December 2023, where she is reported to have committed to a multi-year deal.

Neither Bayley nor Moné have commented on the situation, beyond Moné's cryptic social media post. Bayley was originally slated for WrestleMania after she and Valkyria came out on top of a tag team gauntlet match to determine Morgan and Rodriguez's WrestleMania opponents for the tag titles, and it is speculated that Becky Lynch is expected to take the inaugural Women's Grand Slam Champion's place. Despite the anti-AEW sentiment in her replies, Moné is doing relatively well for herself in AEW, boasting a place in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup finals.