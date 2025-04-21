WWE's Tiffany Stratton & Braun Strowman Surprise Make-A-Wish Kids For WrestleMania 41

This past Thursday, ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, two of the company's stars partnered with Fanatics and the Make-A-Wish Foundation to meet with 25 different children who had asked to attend this year's event. Braun Strowman and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton surprised the kids with a visit at WWE World, cheering on each of the children as they were given their own special wrestling entrances.

Stratton and Strowman gifted each child with their own custom championship belt, as well as taking photos with the young fans. All 25 children were also provided with $250 to spend on whatever they'd like at the WWE World Superstore.

WWE has been a longtime partner of Make-A-Wish, with John Cena historically serving as the company's biggest ambassador to the foundation. Additionally, Make-A-Wish has previously honored Roman Reigns for the time and effort he's put towards meeting children involved with the organization. Merchandise company Fanatics, who has become a close partner to WWE in recent years and helps operate WWE World, also began working with Make-A-Wish in 2023.

While Strowman didn't have a presence on this year's WrestleMania, Stratton was a significant part of Saturday night's show. She successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair following a messy build that had people talking. Several weeks ago, on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," the two women reportedly went "off-script" in a promo segment and began taking personal shots at one another. In the end, if there was any genuine animosity between the performers, they were able to put it aside and work together.