Karrion Kross Discusses WWE Program With Wyatt Sicks, Ideas He Has For Its Future

Karrion Kross then opened up about some of the aforementioned ideas he had, noting that he originally made plans with Bray Wyatt and former WWE writer, Nick Manfredini, that he hopes could still be translated into the feud with the Wyatt Sicks.

"At one point, they wrote this thing where I was like in a church [confessional] and it seemed like I was confessing to someone on the other side of the door, you know, like how you see in horror movies, and stuff like that, and you couldn't see my face," he recalled. "But by the end of it, I leaned forward, and Windham and Nick wanted me to have the Fiend mask on."

Kross then explained that the idea was for Wyatt to have to overcome the Fiend, and noted how he believes that it could still be reformatted for the Wyatt Sicks. He further explained that there was going to be a segment where he had the Fiend mask fused into his arm, which Hollywood FX artist Jason Baker had planned for him. "And there was new fresh stuff that I came up too, that would be very emotionally engaging — I'll put it that way; we can still go back down that road very, very easily," he added. "The way I always thought anything I ever do with the Wyatt Sicks at this point would be to be the villain that Windham would want me to be for them. They need a strong opposition."

