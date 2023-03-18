Longtime WWE Writer Who Worked Closely With Bray Wyatt No Longer With Company

Longtime WWE writer Nick Manfredini, who has been credited with playing a significant role in crafting Bray Wyatt's promos, recently left the company, according to Fightful Select. It is unknown whether Manfredini left on his own or was let go. It has been rumored that budget cuts in WWE are looming.

Manfredini's departure from WWE came after nearly 13 years as a member of the company's writing team. Like all of WWE's writers, Manfredini wrote promos and vignettes and pitched storylines for both "Raw" and "SmackDown," but he worked especially close with Wyatt. Manfredini was credited with the creation of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, which debuted in 2019 and continued until Wyatt's release from the company in 2021. According to Fightful, Manfredini was often praised by Wyatt and others backstage, though he was known to downplay his contributions.

It was noted that his departure was unrelated to Wyatt's recent absence from the company. It remains to be seen how Wyatt's presentation will change with Manfredini no longer with the company when the "WWE SmackDown" star returns to the ring.

After working on "The Howard Stern Show" from September 2007 until December 2009, Manfredini joined WWE in 2010 as a writers' assistant before working his way up to becoming a full-fledged member of the writing staff and eventually being promoted to senior writer.