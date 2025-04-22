Sami Zayn Returns On WWE Raw After WrestleMania, Tells Jey Uso He Deserves World Title

The "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania was bound to be full of emotions for new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, but he could not have imagined the outpouring of support he received from both the WWE Universe and an old friend: Sami Zayn. Zayn made his WWE return Monday, and echoed to Uso what Vegas had been chanting all weekend: "you deserve it."

Uso appeared in Vegas Monday, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on his shoulders. He cut an emotional promo as Vegas overwhelmed him with "you deserve it" and "he tapped out" chants. Uso promised the adoring crowd "show up every week, every day, [and] put the work in like [he] always had."

After leading the WWE Universe in a strong "yeet," Zayn's music hit for the first time since Elimination Chamber, where he faced off against Kevin Owens in the epitome of a deathmatch. Zayn walked to the ring with a smile on his face, and stood across from his former Bloodline ally and close friend. Zayn acknowledged that his absence from WWE — and from the WrestleMania 41 card specifically — had been hard on him, but that he felt compelled to head to the ring to personally congratulation Uso on his achievement.

"I had to make sure that I was the first one to stand across the ring from you, look you in the eye, man to man, with that championship on your shoulders, and tell you how proud I am of you," Zayn said.

The crowd cheered as Zayn led Uso into another round of yeeting, and before the segment ended, the duo was met by Jimmy Uso, who was the first to congratulate Jey post-Mania victory. The three celebrated as they walked back up the ramp to end the segment.

As of writing, no challengers have appeared for Uso's world title.