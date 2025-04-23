Drew McIntyre Praises Two Celebrities Who Won WWE Gold

It's not often that celebrity wrestlers succeed in WWE, with just a handful of them going on to have great careers in the promotion, a few of whom WWE star Drew McIntyre praised recently.

McIntyre, who's now a veteran in the pro wrestling business after having worked in it for over two decades, has discussed the difficulties of transitioning into WWE from other sports. He applauded former WWE stars Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle for their fantastic WWE careers, and also explained how Logan Paul has impressed him in his short time in the business.

"Yeah, he's [Paul] done phenomenal. A lot of people tried to, you know, transition to WWE from every sport and entertainment you can imagine. It doesn't always work out. I thought Ronda did a great job," said McIntyre on "Untapped." "Logan, considering he had done nothing at all, basically, from his first match, has been incredible. It's not just the athletic moves he can do — he's a phenomenal athlete, everybody knows that — it's the in between stuff in the ring. The hardest thing in our job to figure out is who you are, because if you don't know who you are, you don't feel who you are, and it's not real to you, it's not going to translate to the fans and that's what's most important."

McIntyre stated that the moves don't convey as much as the emotion that wrestlers can make fans feel, which is important. The Scotsman believes that Paul has got that special quality which has allowed him to take to wrestling like a duck to water.

While praising the YouTuber, he warned him that he will "chop him to pieces" when they eventually meet in the ring. McIntyre has not always been a fan of Paul, as he felt that he didn't deserve the chance to face Roman Reigns back in 2022, but has seemingly changed his opinion after watching his progress in WWE.