Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Jazz?
Amongst the women of the WWE Divas Era, Jazz stood out as being a genuine athlete and pro wrestler before women were given more screen time and multiple championships for which to compete. However, she was simply ahead of her time by a few years, and her tenure in WWE was very short, leaving many fans wondering what happened to Jazz?
Jazz first began her career in pro wrestling after dropping out of college to eventually debut in ECW under the name "Jazzmine." During this run, she even feuded with men, like Jason Knight, but with the closure of ECW she'd jump to WWE in 2002. Jazz quickly entered into a feud with Trish Stratus, winning the Women's Championship from her during an episode of "Raw" and even successfully defending the belt later at WrestleMania X8 in a Triple Threat against Stratus and Lita. Interestingly, since she held the belt at the time that WWE changed from the WWF, she's officially the last women to reign with the belt as the "WWF Women's Champion."
Later in her WWE tenure, Jazz would continue to feud with Stratus, facing her rival in another Triple Threat at WrestleMania XIX for the belt again, but this time coming short. Over the years, Jazz became a consistent competitor in the women's division, but ultimately left the promotion by 2004 when creative began falling through for her. Despite this, she'd return in 2006 as part of the new ECW brand, but mostly made house show appearances before being released by WWE in 2007.
Jazz established her legacy outside of WWE and has since retired from active competition
Across her WWE career, Jazz only captured gold on two occasions, and outside of her initial push, she didn't ever hit the main event of the Divas division. But, after her second WWE release, the veteran competed in several other promotions like Women's Superstars Uncensored, Shine Wrestling, and Chikara, before solidifying herself as a veteran women's wrestler by 2016, when she signed with the NWA. Jazz quickly captured the NWA World Women's Championship shortly after her debut, holding the title for an uninterrupted 948 days, making her reign the longest modern-day run behind only The Fabulous Moolah and Debbie Combs. Unfortunately, by 2019, Jazz vacated the time due to medical and personal reasons.
In 2019, Jazz competed in the AEW Casino Battle Royal, before having a match in SWE Fury in 2020, where she formally retired and became the promotion's very first Hall of Famer. Despite this, she's since competed in TNA, retiring for a second time after a title vs career match at Hardcore Justice, working as a manager before parting ways with TNA sometime after. Jazz has since become an agent, working for both NWA and then for TNA since February, 2025, competing one more time in the promotion.
Outside of wrestling, Jazz has been married to fellow pro wrestler, Rodney Begnaud (Rodney Mack during his brief run in WWE), and live together in Louisiana with their twin daughters. Additionally, she owns a fitness gym and runs a wrestling school, The Dog Pound, alongside her husband.