Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Jazz?

Amongst the women of the WWE Divas Era, Jazz stood out as being a genuine athlete and pro wrestler before women were given more screen time and multiple championships for which to compete. However, she was simply ahead of her time by a few years, and her tenure in WWE was very short, leaving many fans wondering what happened to Jazz?

Jazz first began her career in pro wrestling after dropping out of college to eventually debut in ECW under the name "Jazzmine." During this run, she even feuded with men, like Jason Knight, but with the closure of ECW she'd jump to WWE in 2002. Jazz quickly entered into a feud with Trish Stratus, winning the Women's Championship from her during an episode of "Raw" and even successfully defending the belt later at WrestleMania X8 in a Triple Threat against Stratus and Lita. Interestingly, since she held the belt at the time that WWE changed from the WWF, she's officially the last women to reign with the belt as the "WWF Women's Champion."

Later in her WWE tenure, Jazz would continue to feud with Stratus, facing her rival in another Triple Threat at WrestleMania XIX for the belt again, but this time coming short. Over the years, Jazz became a consistent competitor in the women's division, but ultimately left the promotion by 2004 when creative began falling through for her. Despite this, she'd return in 2006 as part of the new ECW brand, but mostly made house show appearances before being released by WWE in 2007.