Tommy Dreamer Loved WrestleMania 41 Up Until 1 Match, Now Worries About The Future

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has expressed his disappointment about the main event of night 2 of WrestleMania 41, and explained what Cody Rhodes should've done differently, even if he had lost.

Rhodes' reign as the world champion ended at the hands of John Cena. Dreamer said on "Busted Open" that the result of the main event did not worry him, but the future of Rhodes and his storyline in WWE did.

"I loved WrestleMania up until the main event, and it wasn't because of the main event ... I'm worried about the future of where they're going," said Dreamer.

The veteran star believes that Rhodes should've given Travis Scott or John Cena a receipt for what they've done to him. He also feels that many legendary babyfaces have used various means to get one over their opponents.

"I was a struggling babyface to get over and then I had to do bad things — or outside of the box things — to get me over. But that was in 1990s. Now the definitive ... 'Cody, just kick him in the balls,' and when he doesn't, it's like, 'You didn't get your receipt on Travis Scott, you didn't get your receipt on John Cena, and then you lost,'" he said. "But, for my struggle, I wasn't over; Cody has carried the company for a year. Like, The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan — Hulk Hogan used to do 1, 2, 3 punches, then bite the guy; Dusty Rhodes would've kicked him in the di*k. That's just the simplest of little stuff where it was just like, 'Don't make me lose faith in this guy.'"

Dreamer feels that babyfaces don't have to always do the right thing in the modern era of wrestling. Cena has moved on to a feud with Randy Orton following his historic win, and it remains to be seen if Rhodes will somehow be involved in that storyline, considering his history with both stars.