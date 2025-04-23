Bishop Dyer Says He Still Trying To 'Figure Out' This AEW Star

Now that he's out of the WWE bubble and has more time to check out other wrestling, Bishop Dyer, the artist formerly known as Baron Corbin, has been doing just that. And as he's been watching other promotions, like AEW, he's found himself having a bit of difficulty really latching onto one of the top stars in wrestling.

Last week on "Busted Open Radio," Dyer reviewed the "AEW Dynamite" match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Josh Alexander, which saw Page win to advance to the semi-finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament. Dyer was a big fan of the match, and Alexander's AEW debut, but he admitted that he wasn't quite as high on Page, for reasons he wasn't quite sure about.

"I'm still trying to figure out 'Hangman,'" Dyer said. "Like, I know it's really...but I'm trying to find what it is that, and this is not a knock on 'Hangman,' this is probably more of a knock on me. But I'm trying to figure it out, because the AEW audience loves him.

"And I think, you know, he's been there since the beginning, and we talked about earlier, one of the OG storylines of AEW. But I want something to connect with with 'Hangman.' I think he's an incredible performer. I think his in-ring stuff is fantastic. But I'm still trying to find that one thing to really connect with him. And again, that's on me. That's not on anyone, because he's getting massive reactions. He is a star. And I want to connect to him."

