WWE star Chelsea Green is the inaugural Women's United States Champion, in the midst of a reign that began in December 2024. Green won the title on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Uniondale, New York, near her husband Matt Cardona's hometown. Appearing on "Click And Tell," the champion explained why that night will be hard to beat going forward.

"It's in Long Island, it's with all of my in-laws. Everyone in my family ended up flying there," Green said. "It was just the perfect moment. The crowd was amazing. They were chanting my name the entire time, from start to finish."

Green recalled bringing her family backstage to take pictures with the title after the show. The victory marked Green's first-ever singles championship win in WWE, and she was able to do it on a big stage as WWE revived SNME for the first time since 2008.

However, Green also revealed that there was initially a different plan for the title match. WWE Survivor Series WarGames took place just a few weeks early in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, which isn't far from Green's hometown. She was initially supposed to win the Women's United States Championship there, and Green even made sure her friends and family could attend. However, she did not appear on the show at all.

The wrestler was understandably frustrated by this turn of events, but Green was adamant that her eventual crowning made up for it. She ended up defeating Michin just prior to the main event at SNME.

"It was a moment that a wrestler would dream of," Green stated.

