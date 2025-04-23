The Rock Is Excited To See How This WWE WrestleMania 41 Development Plays Out

Fans around the world all expected to see The Rock involved in WWE WrestleMania 41, but unfortunately he never appeared, leaving many to criticize the way both nights ended, especially the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes main event on Night 2. Despite this, the veteran actually watched both nights, and during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," he shared his takes on the two main event storylines as well as the "RAW After Mania" episode of "Monday Night RAW."

In light of Bron Breakker's current run and aligning himself with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, The Rock had nothing but praise for him and noted that he's at a very crucial moment of his career now. "There's this maturation process [that] happens when you come into the world of WWE," he explained. "And if you got a little bit of heat to you — in a good way; good heat — and if you got a little potential to you, the company will see that, and they'll start putting you in positions where we see how, not only how you react to those positions, but more importantly, how the fans react to it."

The Rock added that Breakker has risen to the occasion during all the aforementioned opportunities, and also praised the former Intercontinental Champion's ability and look. "He comes from a hell of a bloodline — the Steiner family," he added. "So, I was happy to see that last night. The first night's main event? The finish of that main event? I loved it. I loved every second of it!" The veteran added, noting how he was watching the show at home despite knowing how all the matches were going to finish.