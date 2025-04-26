Bishop Dyer, FKA WWE's Baron Corbin, Says NJPW Star Top Among People To Work With

So far during his post-WWE endeavors, Bishop Dyer has done more talking than wrestling, especially after becoming one of the man co-hosts of "Busted Open Radio." Still, "The Nomad" has gotten his feet wet somewhat, wrestling matches for MLW, GCW, and Maple Leaf Wrestling, including challenging Thom Latimer for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the first night of Maple Leaf's Mayhem event in March.

While those are no small feats, Dyer has plenty of other goals he'd like to get to, including taking on some rather big fish. On Friday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dyer reiterated a previous desire to work with a budding top New Japan star, who is at the top of his list of wrestlers he want to face, beating out top AEW stars such as Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita.

"I talked yesterday about how Gabe Kidd is my number one [dream opponent]," Dyer said. "Like, everybody has a list. I think Cody set a precedent of making that list of people he wanted to work with. I have a list as well, and Gabe Kidd is number one on that list, because I think it would be...again, I said yesterday, he is a legit tough guy. There's a lot of people in this world, especially in WWE, who think they are legit tough guys. And they are not, they're softer than puppy s**t. And now, that puts me in a frame of mind like 'I'm going to go into a fight, strong style, let's go.' I think it would be amazing."

