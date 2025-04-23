Bishop Dyer Explains Upside To MJF Joining AEW's Hurt Syndicate

Ever since he lost to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Revolution, MJF has decided to pair himself up with a group, in order to get back his AEW World Championship. To that end, he has tried to join up with the Hurt Syndicate, a decision supported by the group's mouthpiece, MVP, but one not quite supported by the AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. This has been despite MJF's best efforts, including helping the duo retain the titles, bribes, a night of partying, and other offers.

Though Lashley and Benjamin are skeptical of MJF, Bishop Dyer, aka former WWE star Baron Corbin and long-time pal of the former AEW World Champion, is not. As he revealed on "Busted Open Radio" last week while reviewing "Dynamite," there is nothing he sees about MJF joining Hurt Syndicate that's a negative. In fact, he feels it would be essential for someone like Lashley, who may also have AEW World Championship aspirations.

"If Bobby wants to win a World Title, [if] he has aspirations, why not bring MJF into the group and learn from him?" Dyer said. "[He's] somebody who's been there and done it. I think that...for me, if I'm Bob, that would be something I would do.

"I would welcome MJF into the group, and be like 'Man, you did it. You were on top of the mountain that I want to climb.' Let me...it's like Tom Brady's your quarterback, and you're the backup for 4 or 5 years. And you learn from one of the greatest that there is...Why not learn from someone of that Brady caliber? For old Bob, it would be a good decision."

