Backstage News On Former WWE NXT NA Champ Potentially Being Called Up To Main Roster

WWE's WrestleMania typically marks the end of one season and the beginning of a new one on the following week's "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." This period often sees stars from "WWE NXT" called up to the main roster, and former North American Champion Tony D'Angelo is reportedly in line for such a call-up from the developmental brand.

"Bodyslam's" Cory Hays has revealed that two-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion D'Angelo could be on his way up to the main roster, following WrestleMania 41.

"Tony D'Angelo is a name that has been thrown around when it comes to a potential main roster call up from #WWENXT," he said.

It's unclear, though, whether The D'Angelo Family, the faction that D'Angelo leads, will also be promoted to either "Raw" or "SmackDown." The group recently lost to DarkState at the Stand & Deliver PLE, where D'Angelo was betrayed by Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, helping DarkState secure the win. D'Angelo appeared in a vignette with fellow Family member Adriana Rizzo on this past week's "NXT." D'Angelo has been a part of WWE since 2021, portraying a mob boss gimmick right from his "NXT" debut.

This past week's "Raw" saw a few "NXT" stars make their appearance on the red brand, which included "NXT" Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer facing off against WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky. The match ended in a no-contest after two other "NXT" stars, Guilia and Roxanne Perez, appeared and attacked them.