WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin Gives Definitive Answer On In-Ring Future

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin has disclosed whether he would ever wrestle again or if his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 was his final hurrah in the business.

Austin got a rousing reception when he appeared on night 2 of WrestleMania 41, and ahead of "The Show of Shows," he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he talked about his in-ring career.

"I've kind of moved on down the road. Don't get me wrong, the competitive side of me — which kind of transfers into the racing I'm doing now that you spoke of — I want to be the best at everything I do. You still go back and watch the guys and gals in the ring in WWE and think, 'Hey man, I could've given Kevin Owens a little bit more than what I had.' Sometimes you think about it," Austin said.

The WWE Hall of Famer highlighted how the young stars of WWE have taken the business farther than he ever thought they could, and feels like it's their time to shine.

"Hey, man, I think the time right now in the ring is for the younger generation. It's for the young men and women that are out there on the road. I leave it to them, and they've taken it to a great place. The business has grown into something that I never would've imagined. So, you know, my days of — don't get me wrong — I can still whoop some a*s, but I'm not looking to get back in the ring anytime in the future because these young cats need something to shoot for. Stone Cold don't need to beat nobody's ass anymore," he added to dueling "What" chants from the crowd.

Austin's brief appearance at this weekend's WrestleMania was to update fans about the attendance for night 2 of the show, which happened moments after he drove his ATV into a ringside barricade. Two days earlier, he and Bret Hart were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame once again, for their seminal WrestleMania match in 1997.