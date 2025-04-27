Tommy Dreamer Details Why The WWE Fandom Is 'Weird' Right Now

There's plenty that can be, and already has been said about WrestleMania 41, especially the controversial main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. And one thing people have continued to point to is the reaction both men received, with the babyface Rhodes suddenly getting booed, while Cena, despite insulting fans heavily in the lead up to WrestleMania, received tremendous support.

On Wednesday's "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer took a discussion about where WWE goes from here, and turned it into an explanation as to why WWE fandom is suddenly in a weird spot.

"At the end of the day, I'd do a reboot, a reset," Dreamer said. "WrestleMania is over, it's now we're moving forward, and we're moving forward. I don't know where they're going to go next WrestleMania. But right now I'm looking at 'Hey, John Cena. We're cheering.' It was the weirdest segment for a long, long time. Because literally, outside of saying 'I had sex with your mother or girlfriend,' or calling people fat, because you can't say that anymore, to get heat. He did everything to try and get heat. And besides saying that...he was still getting cheered, up until when he got RKO'd. And the moment that RKO happened, you're like 'Oh wait. Now we're onto something.'"

Dreamer feels things are so weird right now, that if WWE attempted to reverse course and turn Rhodes heel, he'd get cheered.

"I totally feel if Cody showed up...dark hair, mustache, dressed as Stardust, and he said 'I sold my soul to The Rock,' people would go 'Yay!'" Dreamer said. "If he showed up three months from now, people would go 'Whoa! This is unique!' And there would be one person yelling, and that would be you [Dave LaGreca]."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription