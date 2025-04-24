Busted Open Host Dave LaGreca Responds To Comment From WWE's The Rock

While many thought they'd be talking about The Rock coming out of WrestleMania 41, no one could've pictured the talk would revolve around him and Dave LaGreca. But that's what happened after the "Busted Open Radio" host's rant about Rock's lack of involvement at WrestleMania garnered headlines on Monday morning. It garnered even more on Thursday, when Rock responded to another LaGreca rant on Instagram, telling LaGreca that wrestling was a work, while encouraging him to "stop ranting and enjoy the show."

Not long after, LaGreca responded to Rock on "Busted Open," in a statement that the radio show felt compelled to also post on X.

"I love professional wrestling," LaGreca said. "I love professional wrestling, because it's unlike any form of entertainment or sport. I'm passionate about it, because I dive into it. And it's not about 'Oh, it's real to me dammit.' But it is. It is. You guys put your bodies on the line any time you step into a wrestling ring, you're putting your health and your body on the line. It's no more real than that. That's as real as it can possibly be. So when you say it's a work...I don't need to be reminded. I know that. I'm trying to fight that off from everybody outside of our circle. I don't need somebody inside the circle who sits at the highest mountain in this business, which is the WWE, to tell me it's not real. I already know that. I know that it's not real."