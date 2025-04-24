AEW's Jeff Jarrett Memorializes Friend & Fellow Horseman Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

After a four-year battle with ALS, Steve "Mongo" McMichael sadly died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 67. Still, memories of his work in professional football and wrestling remain fresh in the minds of his former colleagues, including AEW star Jeff Jarrett, who notably shared a locker room with him in WCW.

According to Jarrett, he first met McMichael at WWE WrestleMania 11, where the Pro Football Hall of Famer appeared in support of Lawrence Taylor during his main event match against Bam Bam Bigelow. Backstage, he also shared quick conversations with Jarrett. The following year, McMichael and Jarrett reunited under the banner of WCW, both as fellow Four Horsemen and rivals.

"I'll tell you, man, Steve [was] raw, green as far as inside of a wrestling ring, but it stood above everything else, the passion that guy had for our industry," Jarrett told "Busted Open Radio." "He just loved it. He obviously loved life. And me being a sports junkie, football junkie, and knowing all that, through the years I look back on and mentally go through a gratitude list. Being in the locker room at the same time, Reggie White, Kevin Greene and Mongo are three not just NFL football players or greats, but Hall of Famers. Mongo loved it."

In August 1997, McMichael defeated Jarrett to win the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship at WCW Clash Of The Champions. Beyond that, Jarrett asserts that McMichael was a champion, and an embodiment of strength, in his overall life as well.

"Mongo is the strongest guy and he knew how to, from his line of work being a defensive lineman, how to move offensive, just toss guys aside. Steve had incredible strength. So, a man's man who lived life just with an unbelievable amount of passion," Jarrett added.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.