Tommy Dreamer 'Shocked' By This Reaction On AEW Dynamite

In the main event of this week's "AEW Dynamite" from New Orleans, Jamie Hayter defeated Kris Statlander to advance in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Elsewhere, rapper and New Orleans native Master P opened the show by introducing the new AEW World Trios Champions — Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs — before involving himself in their confrontation with The Death Riders. Much to the surprise of TNA's Tommy Dreamer, Master P received a roaring welcome from the live audience.

"I was actually shocked about the ovation that Master P got," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "[In his] hometown, I would say he's legendary, and I also do know about the great charity work that he does there in the Louisiana area. I thought it was a cool segment for him to come out. I seriously was like, 'Oh, man, this could be bad,' but I think it worked out okay, minus a couple of his punches while Joe was out there. But also aligning him with Joe, who was a very charismatic speaker. It was an exciting open. And if I could break down Dynamite, the audience was into everything."

Outside of his local charity work and music career, fans may remember Master P for his brief run in WCW in the summer of 1999. Master P was a founding member of The No Limit Soldiers, an homage to his record company, No Limit Records. Other members included Rey Mysterio, Konnan, Rey Mysterio, Brad Armstrong, and Master P's cousin Swoll. As Dreamer points out, though, the group wasn't too popular with the WCW allegiant during their stint.

"The No Limit Soldiers was a thing. They were a group in WCW led by Master P. Didn't really get over," Dreamer said.

