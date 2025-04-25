Dave Meltzer Offers Injury Update On AEW Star Brian Cage

In the build up to All Elite Wrestling's Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6, many fans assumed that the Murder Machines, Brian Cage and Lance Archer, would be the ones to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, those plans were changed due to the news that Cage had suffered a legitimate knee injury while at an independent event, causing Big Bill and Bryan Keith to be inserted in their place. Dave Meltzer, the man who originally broke the story about Cage's injury, corrected himself on a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio" as he revealed that Cage's knee was actually fine, but that it was a different injury that he suffered.

"Brian Cage tore his quad [so it's] not knee surgery. That sucks, he's going to be out for a while, a torn quad he ain't going to be back that quick." The injury to Cage not only forced AEW to change their plans for the AEW Tag Team Championship scene, but it also meant that Cage missed the "Mecca X: Beynifit for Bey" event on March 22, an event hosted by Future Stars of Wrestling that was dedicated to TNA star Chris Bey, who made his first wrestling related appearance since being briefly paralyzed in October 2024.

Cage has had a number of problems with injury throughout his AEW career, with the former FTW Champion suffering a back injury during the first episode of "AEW Dynamite" of 2024, one that he was able to work through. Most famously, AEW President Tony Khan actually signed Cage back in 2020 while he was still recovering from a bicep injury, eventually debuting at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, four months after he had reportedly signed with the company.

