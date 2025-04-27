Tommy Dreamer Likens WWE's Paul Heyman To A Particular Oceanic Scavenger

Veteran star Tommy Dreamer likened his former boss and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman to a scavenger fish that swims alongside a whale, a metaphor for Heyman's recent decision to align himself with Bron Breakker.

Heyman, after betraying his former clients Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, had another surprise on the "WWE Raw" after 'Mania, where he brought in Bron Breakker to join him and Seth Rollins. On a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer expressed his belief that Heyman will ride Breakker's coattails for the foreseeable future.

"If you understand what Paul Heyman is, Paul Heyman is the fish that attaches himself to the Great White, he is the fish that attaches himself to the whale. He needs to — for his life existence to continue, for him to live, because that thing that sticks to the shark, or the whale, when the whale eats, that thing eats the fish; and that's Paul," declared Dreamer. "And Paul realizes that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. We've all seen it since Bron came up. As long as Bron stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. That is where Paul's bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire."

Dreamer listed the various legends Heyman has managed throughout his Hall of Fame career, noting how the big-name stars he's advocated for have kept him in the spotlight. He believes that Breakker aligning with Heyman and Rollins will elevate him, and that everyone in the former Intercontinental Champion's path will be "sacrificed" to get him over.

Heyman siding with Breakker should come as no surprise, as he has — throughout his Hall of Fame career — chosen to manage young and promising stars who have gone on to become legends, which include the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker in WCW, to Brock Lesnar and CM Punk in WWE.