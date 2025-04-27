WWE Star Penta Discusses Potentially Removing Signature Mask

Luchadors removing their mask is a controversial topic in pro wrestling due to the sacred nature of the mask, but new WWE star Penta is open to it, although he feels it will be a while before it happens.

Penta is one of several masked wrestlers currently in the WWE roster, and he has become one of the most popular ones, perhaps just behind Rey Mysterio in popularity. The "WWE Raw" recently spoke to "WWE – Die Woche," where he was asked if he would ever remove his mask. The former AEW star stated that he presently doesn't have any plans to do it, however, he could when the time is right. He also has an opponent in mind for a mask vs. mask match.

"This is a good question. In the present, no. I don't know, 10 years or [more, I could]. Definitely, I like it [when it's], maybe mask vs. mask, mask vs. hair, or mask vs. something, you know? [It has to be] Something special. You know what, my dream match mask vs. mask is, you guess? [host named Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, he said no. When he named his brother, Rey Fenix, he nodded] This is my dream match. Penta vs. Fenix, mask vs. mask. I don't know when [it will happen]. Maybe only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 years or 15 years, it is possible."

Penta, as well as his brother Fenix, have wrestled with masks throughout their pro wrestling careers, and Penta has also put his mask on the line on a few occasions, coming out victorious. The "Raw" star has teamed with his brother — who recently debuted on "WWE SmackDown" — for a long time as part of the Lucha Brothers tag team, with the duo winning numerous tag team titles. They've also faced each other on a few occasions, some of which happened in AEW.